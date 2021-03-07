Obituary – Death : RT @metaconference: It is with great sadness that we learned of the recent death of Professor Tatsuo Itoh (4 March 2021). He was…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @metaconference: It is with great sadness that we learned of the recent death of Professor Tatsuo Itoh (4 March 2021). He was a leader in our community and he will always be remembered. #tatsuoItoh #microwave #millimeter #wave #circuits #metamaterials



