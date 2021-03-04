Obituary – Death : RT @missingpeople: It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of our Founder, Mary Asprey OBE. Mary founded Mi…

Death – Obituary : RT @missingpeople: It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of our Founder, Mary Asprey OBE. Mary founded Missing People in 1986 with her sister Janet.

Our thoughts and condolences are with Mary’s friends and family.

Obituary: http://www.misspl.co/pKJJ50DO3Ae



