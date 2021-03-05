Obituary – Death : RT @MoD_Estonia: #Estonia mourns the loss of the late Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces LTG (Ret.) Johannes Kert. „We hav…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @MoD_Estonia: #Estonia mourns the loss of the late Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces LTG (Ret.) Johannes Kert. „We have lost a true Estonian patriot, who contributed extensively to the defence of our country,“ said DefMin Kalle Laanet. @Kaitsevägi



