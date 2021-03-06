Obituary – Death : RT @mojos55: Verify ? On the Wold News tonight and last night..the news said all vaccines were 100% successful in stoping the s…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @mojos55: Verify ?

On the Wold News tonight and last night..the news said all vaccines were 100% successful in stoping the spread and death from CV19??? Also, that not one person has died ???1099 people have died from the vaccines and 15,000 injured. I was shocked at the lies on the news?Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.