Obituary – Death : RT @morgan_freeman: Josh Wallwork passed away this morning, at the young age of 45, due to complications from Covid19. Josh was …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @morgan_freeman: Josh Wallwork passed away this morning, at the young age of 45, due to complications from Covid19. Josh was a Costumer & a part of our Madam Secretary family. His absence will be greatly felt in our lives & we mourn his untimely passing. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.



Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.