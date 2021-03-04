Obituary – Death : RT @Morris__Bright: Sad to hear of the passing of actress Nicola Pagett aged 75. Remembered for roles in a host of great dramas …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @Morris__Bright: Sad to hear of the passing of actress Nicola Pagett aged 75. Remembered for roles in a host of great dramas including Upstairs Downstairs, A Bit of A Do and here with Patrick Macnee in The Avengers made @ElstreeStudios



