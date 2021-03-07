Obituary – Death : RT @mrattkthu: K Za Win: A well respected poet, writer and activist was killed yesterday in Monywa. Some of you probably have wa…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @mrattkthu: K Za Win: A well respected poet, writer and activist was killed yesterday in Monywa. Some of you probably have watched a footage police were dragging the dead bodies in Monywa yesterday. He’s one of them. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmar



