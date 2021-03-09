Obituary – Death : RT @nacunnaclg: We are sad to have learned the tragic news of the passing of Kevin ‘Toby’ O’Kane, who was always a regular face …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @nacunnaclg: We are sad to have learned the tragic news of the passing of Kevin ‘Toby’ O’Kane, who was always a regular face at Pairc Na gCúnna and keen supporter of our club.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Toby’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



