Obituary – Death : RT @NewJerseyIsrael: We deeply mourn the sudden loss of @EconcreteL CEO Shimrit Perkol-Finkel, a friend of the Commission. She w…

RT @NewJerseyIsrael: We deeply mourn the sudden loss of @EconcreteL CEO Shimrit Perkol-Finkel, a friend of the Commission. She was an inspiring innovator, dedicated to fighting climate change, including through offshore projects in New Jersey. May her memory be a blessing. https://www.forbes.com/sites/emanuelabarbiroglio/2021/03/08/shimrit-perkol-finkel-was-the-inspiring-woman-eco-engineering-needed/?ss=greentech&sh=1568c9605140

