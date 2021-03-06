Obituary – Death : RT @newryboscogac: It is with great sadness that we learn of the death this morning of a true Bosco stalwart, Peter Jackson. H…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @newryboscogac: It is with great sadness that we learn of the death this morning of a true Bosco stalwart, Peter Jackson.

He was also a legendary community figure among the residents of the Meadow & Armagh Road.

We extend our sincere sympathy to his sons and daughters and to the entire family



