K Za Win Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : K Za Win: A well respected poet, writer and activist was killed yesterday in Monywa.

Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021 K Za Win has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

RT @NFSC0120: 🙏🚨

昨天被当街射杀的是一位在缅甸受欢迎的诗人。 K Za Win: A well respected poet, writer and activist was killed yesterday in Monywa. Some of you probably have watched a footage police were dragging the dead bodies in Monywa yesterday. He’s one of them.

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar https://twitter.com/Myanmar_Now_Eng/status/1367409836787306502



