Obituary – Death : RT @NMAAHC: Our Museum mourns the loss of basketball coach John Thompson Jr.In 1984, Thompson became the first African America…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @NMAAHC: Our Museum mourns the loss of basketball coach John Thompson Jr.

In 1984, Thompson became the first African American head coach to win a national title. His spirited energy and approach to life and basketball pushed players to be better on and off the court. #GameChangers



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.