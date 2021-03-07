Obituary – Death : RT @northumbriana: Very upsetting news to report I’m afraid: @MsJacksonTweets died suddenly yesterday. We’re all devastated but …

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @northumbriana: Very upsetting news to report I’m afraid: @MsJacksonTweets died suddenly yesterday. We’re all devastated but especially our two girls who’ve lost their wonderful mum at a tragically young age. Strength-giving prayers, secular vibes and virtual hugs all welcome.



