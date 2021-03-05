Obituary – Death : RT @oldandbaffled: Sad day. Just attended the funeral of Mr Raj Bhutiani, consultant surgeon @LNWH_NHS who died following a prol…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @oldandbaffled: Sad day. Just attended the funeral of Mr Raj Bhutiani, consultant surgeon @LNWH_NHS who died following a prolonged battle with Covid. Wonderful man: pioneered many daycase surgical innovations & I am proud to say my friend for 25 years. Our thoughts are with his family – RIP Raj



