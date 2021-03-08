Obituary – Death : RT @OultonParkCC: It is with great sadness that OPCC report the passing of Life Member and club stalwart Eric Mashiter. He spent…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @OultonParkCC: It is with great sadness that OPCC report the passing of Life Member and club stalwart Eric Mashiter. He spent many happy hours at the club watching cricket and many years working tirelessly on the ground. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.

