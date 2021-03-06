Obituary – Death : RT @PatTweetsNow: @MichaelTanuvasa So they risk peoples lives driving drunk,now risk their own health in prison.Not saying its r…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @PatTweetsNow: @MichaelTanuvasa So they risk peoples lives driving drunk,now risk their own health in prison.Not saying its right,but there are greater injustices.I am however angry about people who didnt drive drunk but end up in jail anyway.Dont care if I get hate on this,my friends sister was killed this wayRead More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.