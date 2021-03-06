Obituary – Death : RT @peterweirmla: Very sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy Spratt. Jimmy gave great service to the people of Northern Ireland …

DEATH – OBITUARY NOTICES.

RT @peterweirmla: Very sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy Spratt. Jimmy gave great service to the people of Northern Ireland as a police officer and then a public rep. I worked alongside Jimmy in the Assembly, Police Board, NILGA and SEELB. Thoughts and prayers with Lynda and the familyRead More

