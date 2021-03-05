Obituary – Death : RT @PFFUI: It’s with great sadness that we share the LODD due to #COVID19 of Kokomo Fire Dept Captain Marty Meyers. The @PFFUI s…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @PFFUI: It’s with great sadness that we share the LODD due to #COVID19 of Kokomo Fire Dept Captain Marty Meyers. The @PFFUI sends our condolences and support to Brother Meyers’s family, friends, and the Kokomo Fire Department and Professional Firefighters of Kokomo Local 396.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.