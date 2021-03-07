Obituary – Death : RT @PGPDNews: We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved, longtime crossing guard, Mrs. Bertie Harley. For decades, …

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @PGPDNews: We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved, longtime crossing guard, Mrs. Bertie Harley. For decades, rain or shine, Mrs. Harley ensured that children made it safely to and from school. She began her career in 1972. She will be greatly missed.



