Rheal Cormier Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former relief pitcher Rheal Cormier has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 8. 2021 Rheal Cormier has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 8. 2021. Heartbreaking news as the Phillies announced the passing of Rheal Cormier. Only 53 he lost his battle with cancer. I… Posted by Jamie Apody on Monday, March 8, 2021

RT @Phillies: We are saddened to learn of the passing of former relief pitcher Rheal Cormier after a courageous battle with cancer: https://atmlb.com/2MYWMiV

Sharon Gould

So sad to lose someone so young!! Sending prayers and condolences to his family & teammates. Rest In Peace Rheal

James Martin

Remember him well. A good man gone way too soon.

Heather Olivieri DiRienzo

Gone too young too soon! Sending all that knew & loved him strength, comfort, and continued prayers .

Nancy Wiker

Pancreatic Cancer is a beast! Sincere condolences to his family. May his memory be a blessing.

Janet McCarthy

So sad to hear he lost his battle with cancer so young. God be with his family.

Nick Ritrovato

Oh that’s a shame, I remember he was a very good pitcher for the Phils in the early-mid 2000’s preceding the WS win of ’08. God bless.

Skip Freese

Sorry to hear that. May he rest in peace with our heavenly father.

Marilyn Rau

So sad! May he Rest In Peace! Deepest sympathy to his family & friends.

Angel Merritt

Oh no, yes To young. My condolences to his family and friends.

Jen Lorman

Sending he’s family love and hugs! What a loss! Frenchy Rest In Peace!

Sue Hagerman

Condolences and prayers for his family, may he Rest In Peace.

Cathy A. Knapp

Soar high Rheal straight into the arms of God…praying for your family to find comfort and peace!.

Ruth Duffy-Leombruni

So sorry for the families loss, thank you for making us appreciate baseball

Linda Redfern

Rheal was a really nice guy with a great family. I will miss seeing him on alumni weekends. So sad.

Joanne M Misci

So very sad!! Deepest sympathies to his family and the Phillies family

Peter Caruso

My condolences to his family. I met him in spring training 2005. He was class act

Harry John

Wow, 53? 5 years older than myself, he was a great athlete of the Phillies

Bernice Jones

Rest In Peace. Great d bless you. Cancer is really the epidemic in this country

Gary Rago

Sorry to hear the bad news-he gave everything he had for the Phillies and the fans! He also was an unbelievable philanthropist off the field!

Rest in Peace… Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends