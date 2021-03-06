Obituary – Death : RT @PhilMphela: RIP: Singer Zahara’s sister has diedMkutukana family announced another tragic loss. Eldest daughter, Nomond…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @PhilMphela: RIP: Singer Zahara’s sister has died

Mkutukana family announced another tragic loss.

Eldest daughter, Nomonde Mkutukana (45) died in an accident around Mooiplass, East London.

This comes 7 years after her brother Mbuyiseli Mkutukana was gunned down.

She leaves 2 kids.



