Obituary – Death : RT @PlacerSheriff: It is with a heavy heart that we announce our Search and Rescue K-9 Shane passed away peacefully yesterday af…

RT @PlacerSheriff: It is with a heavy heart that we announce our Search and Rescue K-9 Shane passed away peacefully yesterday afternoon, after a valiant battle with cancer. Shane was an 8 yo German Shepherd who loved searching for missing people w his partner Jess Baker. 💙🌈🐕



