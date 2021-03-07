Obituary – Death : RT @PNGAttitude: Ben Jackson writes: “As we mourn the passing of the Grand Chief, it is also important to celebrate him, his ach…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @PNGAttitude: Ben Jackson writes: “As we mourn the passing of the Grand Chief, it is also important to celebrate him, his achievements and his legacy. The best way to honour a giant is not to stand in his shadow, but to stand on his shoulders” https://www.pngattitude.com/2021/03/sir-michael-the-loss-of-a-giant.html #PNGRead More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.