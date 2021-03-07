Obituary – Death : RT @pwmcomms: Sad news. Alastair Alexander, one of Scotland’s best commentators, passed away earlier today. Alastair enjoyed a l…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @pwmcomms: Sad news. Alastair Alexander, one of Scotland’s best commentators, passed away earlier today. Alastair enjoyed a long BBC career, covering many sports with his trademark rich voice & great phrasing (as heard here). We kept in touch after he retired, I’ll miss our conversations. https://twitter.com/ArabArchiveDUFC/status/1367446184164524032

