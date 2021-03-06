Obituary – Death : RT @RaceJustice: Mouayed Bashir is 2nd Black man who has died as a result of police violence in South Wales.There are a number…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @RaceJustice: Mouayed Bashir is 2nd Black man who has died as a result of police violence in South Wales.

There are a number of suspicious circumstances surrounding his death. If you are in a financial position donate to help get answers. ⤵️

Sending love & strength to his loved ones!💜 https://twitter.com/ukblm/status/1366724652496789504

