Obituary – Death : RT @rachelwalexande: So glad to see @Ashleyhiruko & @isolderaftery do this obit of Garfield Rick – an absolute legend who ma…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @rachelwalexande: So glad to see @Ashleyhiruko & @isolderaftery do this obit of Garfield Rick – an absolute legend who made high school a little brighter.

(My recollection is he always said “two bricks!”, not just “two” during his call-and-response with us.)

https://kuow.org/stories/two-brick-rick-of-garfield-high-school-fame-has-died-this-was-his-story?fbclid=IwAR2B-47iQtEIEzA7305tnD1zwzzP7eIWFDRZ0S3_NRtpJtr72VasLsgO4dw

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.