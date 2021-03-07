Obituary – Death : RT @RAPPcampaign: BREAKING: Another incarcerated person has died of COVID-19 in NY State prisons. A statement from our Director:…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @RAPPcampaign: BREAKING: Another incarcerated person has died of COVID-19 in NY State prisons. A statement from our Director:

“As the whole world awakens to the horrors of @NYGovCuomo’s personal and professional conduct, another family is mourning the loss of their loved one in prison…”



———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.