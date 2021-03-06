Obituary – Death : RT @rastailteann: It is with great sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of our friend and long time Rás volunteer Noel …

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @rastailteann: It is with great sadness that we learned of the sudden passing of our friend and long time Rás volunteer Noel Kelly. Noel was an integral part of our barrier crew who ensured the safe passage of all our riders to the finish line at stage end. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.



