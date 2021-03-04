Constable Mike Peters Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Winnipeg Police Service Constable Mike Peters has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 4. 2021 Mike Peters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 4. 2021.

RT @rcmpmb: Honouring Winnipeg Police Service Constable Mike Peters (Badge #2446) last night outside @wpgpolice headquarters and all throughout the Province. The #rcmpmb mourns alongside his family, friends and colleagues and sends our sincerest condolences. #WeWillRemember https://t.co/x7s54ghp9ARead More

Altona Police Service wrote

An excerpt from the Obituary of Cst Mike Peters; “A gentle, beautiful soul, Michael graced everyone he met with a warm down to earth kindness and compassion. Mike as most people knew him, shared a wry sense of humour with everyone, and could make people laugh with ease. He would happily help any neighbour or friend that needed a hand. Sadly the light in his eyes began to dim in latter months as he became increasingly troubled with anti-police protests, campaigns, growing public hatred and cynicism toward police officers. World events only made things much worse and Mike struggled to cope with these new realities. He was suffering immensely and grasped for help from all those around him with whom he sought comfort. A life, which began in Winnipeg, on March 11, 1977, was tragically ended on February 21, 2021.” “When Mike first joined the Winnipeg Police Service, graduating in 2005, he took pride as a young constable (Badge #2446) with the desire to truly help the citizens of Winnipeg, much like in the footsteps of his late grandfather, Kenneth G. Peters.” Because Mike was also a pilot who loved to fly, we thought we would incorporate a plane in our photo and turn on the runway lights in his honor. The Altona Police Service extends our sympathy to the Family, Friends and Fellow Winnipeg Police Officers of Cst Mike Peters. With all that we have been through in this past year, please reach out should you need help.