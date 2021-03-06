Obituary – Death : RT @RevoltPolitic: Sad to hear that Useful Idiots and Rolling Stone are parting ways but glad to hear that Useful Idiots is cont…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @RevoltPolitic: Sad to hear that Useful Idiots and Rolling Stone are parting ways but glad to hear that Useful Idiots is continuing on independently.

Useful Idiots is one of my favorite weekly podcasts. Informative, funny, and always delivers a great guest interview.Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.