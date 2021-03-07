Obituary – Death : RT @RileyWJCL: Bluffton High will hold a vigil tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium to mourn the loss of Dwon Fields Jr., who di…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @RileyWJCL: Bluffton High will hold a vigil tomorrow at 4 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium to mourn the loss of Dwon Fields Jr., who died last night in a shooting. That shooting also left two others injured. If you have any info, call @BlufftonPolice at 843-540-5724.Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.