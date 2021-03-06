Obituary – Death : RT @RodSmithTSN: I’m devastated to learn that our friend Chris Schultz died of a heart attack yesterday. He was 61. Schultzy wa…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @RodSmithTSN: I’m devastated to learn that our friend Chris Schultz died of a heart attack yesterday.

He was 61.

Schultzy was larger than life in so many ways…

CFL and NFL.

He played in both.

He covered both.

He loved both.

His life was a football life.

One I’ll never forget.

RIP Big Man



