Obituary – Death : RT @RyanMutombo: I am deeply saddened to close the high school chapter of my basketball career. Lovett, thank you for everything…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @RyanMutombo: I am deeply saddened to close the high school chapter of my basketball career. Lovett, thank you for everything; I will never forget the special things we did here. I love everyone in this community.

Georgetown, I am exited to get to work. Thank you for this opportunity.Read More

———————

IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.