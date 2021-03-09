Obituary – Death : RT @SamuelColt1776: MPO Jesse Madsen was killed in the line of duty in the early morning hours, today, March 9, 2021. He was a 1…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @SamuelColt1776: MPO Jesse Madsen was killed in the line of duty in the early morning hours, today, March 9, 2021. He was a 16 year veteran of the Agency, and a Marine Corps veteran. He leaves behind four children. Rest Easy Brother. https://twitter.com/SamuelColt1776/status/1369269080952279042

