Obituary – Death : RT @ShafiNaqiJamie: “With great sadness, I have to inform everyone of the loss of my brother Mohsin Haqqani, who died of a sudde…

RT @ShafiNaqiJamie: “With great sadness, I have to inform everyone of the loss of my brother Mohsin Haqqani, who died of a sudden cardiac arrest in Karachi on Wednesday evening. Burial is in Karachi today.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون”

Received from @husainhaqqani

Via Zia Ul Islam Zuberi

5-3-2021Read More

