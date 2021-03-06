Obituary – Death : RT @ShorehamFC: With sadness that today we have to announce the passing of Co-Chairman Ralph Prodger this morning who had his fa…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @ShorehamFC: With sadness that today we have to announce the passing of Co-Chairman Ralph Prodger this morning who had his family by his side.

He will be missed greatly by everyone at the club and ourthoughts are with Cheryl and Ralph’s family

https://shorehamfc.co.uk/news/the-passing-of-a-true-gent/

