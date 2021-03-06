Obituary – Death : RT @SLSGsoccer: Tom DiMaria loved soccer.He loved to play it, coach it, ref it, and watch it.While Tom’s presence will be grea…

DEATH – OBITUARY NOTICES.

RT @SLSGsoccer: Tom DiMaria loved soccer.

He loved to play it, coach it, ref it, and watch it.

While Tom’s presence will be greatly missed, his family would be honored to have his legacy live on in others who share his commitment, passion, and love for the game. ❤️

