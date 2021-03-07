Obituary – Death : RT @SportsNiagara: Legendary radio and television personality Dick Smyth has died at the age of 85. The well-known commentary b…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @SportsNiagara: Legendary radio and television personality Dick Smyth has died at the age of 85.

The well-known commentary broadcaster gained much of his fame in Toronto while at 1050 CHUM. He also worked at CFTR-AM and 680 News.

Smyth died on Saturday afternoon in Huntsville, Ontario.



