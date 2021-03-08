Obituary – Death : RT @StuartEileen: Desperately sad to hear that Ian Findlay, a friend and former @nature_scot colleague has passed away. He will …

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @StuartEileen: Desperately sad to hear that Ian Findlay, a friend and former @nature_scot colleague has passed away. He will be a big loss to @PathsforAll and all working to promote health and well-being in Scotland. https://twitter.com/pathsforall/status/1368914793931931648

