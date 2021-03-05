Obituary – Death : RT @suchanms: Yesterday, a young boy named Naing Min Ko whose leg was injured from a gunshot by soldiers was killed today. The n…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @suchanms: Yesterday, a young boy named Naing Min Ko whose leg was injured from a gunshot by soldiers was killed today. The new was broadcasted by the military-owned MWD. Did the army leave his leg wound untreated or did he die from their beatings?

#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #Mar5Coup



