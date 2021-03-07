Obituary – Death : RT @sulattnaing: a 27 years old non-protesting man was killed today by riot police during the crackdown of Mandalay engineers st…

By | March 7, 2021
0 Comment

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @sulattnaing: a 27 years old non-protesting man was killed today by riot police during the crackdown of Mandalay engineers strike while he was defending the crowd.
#Mar5Coup
#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar


Read More

———————
IS THIS AN OBITUARY OR DEATH NOTICE ?

This post can not in anyway serve as an obituary or death notice for the above mentioned individual .

This post will be updated as soon as we have more information and appropriate authorization from the family to publish the cause of death if actually the person mentioned above is dead.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.