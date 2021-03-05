Obituary – Death : RT @Taff_Gillingham: Very sorry to hear that Ernie Brett has died. Ernie was the last known survivor of 2nd Battalion, Cambridge…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @Taff_Gillingham: Very sorry to hear that Ernie Brett has died. Ernie was the last known survivor of 2nd Battalion, Cambridgeshire Regiment. He fought & was captured at Singapore & endured years in Japanese captivity.

Jack Jennings is the last known veteran of 1/Cambs.

An era is coming to an end.



—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

LEAVE A TRIBUTE

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.