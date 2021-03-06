Obituary – Death : RT @Tania_Tania_C: The funeral of the #WhiteHelmets volunteer Ahmed Al-Waki, today, Saturday, March 6, in the city of Al-Bab. Ah…

Deaths – Obituaries.

RT @Tania_Tania_C: The funeral of the #WhiteHelmets volunteer Ahmed Al-Waki, today, Saturday, March 6, in the city of Al-Bab. Ahmed was killed last night while responding to the fire caused by the missile strikes by the regime and #Russia on Tarhin, east of #Aleppo.

#Syria



