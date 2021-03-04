Obituary – Death : RT @thefeatherplace: The fashion industry mourns the death of world-class talent Rocky Gathercole. We are shocked by your sudden…

Death – Obituary : RT @thefeatherplace: The fashion industry mourns the death of world-class talent Rocky Gathercole. We are shocked by your sudden passing and send our deepest condolences to Rocky’s Family, Friends and Business Partners. Rest Well Rocky 🕊️ @verygathercole We feel honored to have worked with you!



