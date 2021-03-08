Obituary – Death : RT @TheSyriaCmpgn: We mourn the loss of one of Syria’s great sons, Dr. Hassan Abbas. The writer, equal citizenship advocate, A…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @TheSyriaCmpgn: We mourn the loss of one of Syria’s great sons, Dr. Hassan Abbas.

The writer, equal citizenship advocate, Arabic teacher, & researcher in Syrian cultural heritage was a friend and a mentor to many. His work and wisdom left a profound impact on young Syrians.



