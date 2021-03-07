Obituary – Death : RT @TheTchaikovsky: Nikki van der Zyl has died aged 85. As a successful voice over artist, Nikki’s lent her dulcet tones to many…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @TheTchaikovsky: Nikki van der Zyl has died aged 85. As a successful voice over artist, Nikki’s lent her dulcet tones to many of the world of 007’s most iconic women, including Honey Ryder, Jill Masterson, Domino and Corrine Dufour. In total she contributed to ten James Bond films.

