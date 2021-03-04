Obituary – Death : RT @thetimeteam: 1/3 @thetimeteam are deeply saddened to have learnt of the passing of our dear friend, Victor Ambrus, on 10th F…

DEATH – OBITUARY – CAUSE OF DEATH – FUNERALS.

RT @thetimeteam: 1/3 @thetimeteam are deeply saddened to have learnt of the passing of our dear friend, Victor Ambrus, on 10th February 2021. Having talked to the family this evening, Tim was told that this wonderful man had a peaceful end with his family around. They agreed to this announcement.



