Obituary – Death : RT @Thinzar58230322: Former president Thein Sein has died at hospital in Singapore.5 march early morning at 1am & 17 min wi…

RT @Thinzar58230322: Former president Thein Sein has died at hospital in Singapore.

5 march early morning at 1am & 17 min with heart disease.

He ruled the country only 5 years but they came from same veins like Min Sung Hlaing and old mother fucker Than Shwe❗

#R2PforMyanmar

#RejectMilitaryCoup



