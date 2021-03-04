Obituary – Death : RT @TowTimesMag: Condolences – Longtime tow op Joseph George Kolodziej of Joe’s Towing in Largo, FL, has passed away. Services…

Death – Obituary : RT @TowTimesMag: Condolences – Longtime tow op Joseph George Kolodziej of Joe’s Towing in Largo, FL, has passed away. Services will be held at Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. North, Pinellas Park 33781. Visitation at noon, service 1 pm, reception 1:30 – 3 pm.



