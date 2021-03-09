Obituary – Death : RT @TransLawCenter: Our hearts are heavy about the anti-trans violence in North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Jenna Franks was mu…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

RT @TransLawCenter: Our hearts are heavy about the anti-trans violence in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Jenna Franks was murdered and then misgendered by police. While there is little info about her death, she deserved the basic decency of being correctly referred to.

https://www.out.com/crime/2021/3/05/jenna-franks-purposely-deadnamed-police-after-being-killed

